Millions of people will die of starvation if more is not done to help Somalia, the UN high commissioner for refugees has warned.

Antonio Guterres said that the international community's aid was not reaching the people at risk, due to conflict in the country.

The Horn of Africa is facing its worst drought for decades, with millions in Ethiopia, Kenya, Somalia and South Sudan in urgent need of food, water and healthcare.

Wendy Urquhart reports.