Clashes in Bolivia
Bolivian police cracked down a protest

Bolivian police have broken up a long-distance march by indigenous protesters who oppose plans to build a road through a rainforest reserve.

Protest leaders said dozens of people had been driven away and their whereabouts were unknown.

Local police chief Oscar Munoz said the people were being taken back to their hometowns.

  • 26 Sep 2011
