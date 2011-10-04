Are Kenyans willing to change their diet?

Video

Experts have warned that Kenyans should start having a more diverse diet rather than relying on their traditional corn staple, especially in light of the current drought and foot shortages.

But ugali - a stiff maize flour porridge - is considered one of the East African country's greatest delicacies and people love to eat it with roast meat, known as "nyama choma", or with a good chicken stew.

BBC Network Africa's Muliro Telewa has been sampling menus across the country to see if Kenyans are willing to consider change.

