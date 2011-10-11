Video

A BBC investigation has discovered that many cases of child sacrifice in Uganda are not being followed up by the police and little is being done to protect potential victims.

According to a major report released by the charity Jubilee Campaign, around 900 Ugandan children have fallen victim to the practice.

The ritual, which some believe brings wealth and good health, was almost unheard of in the country until around three years ago, but it has re-emerged, seemingly alongside a boom in the country's economy.

As Chris Rogers reports, the villages and farming communities that surround Uganda's capital, Kampala, are gripped by fear.