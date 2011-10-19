Media player
Why Apostolos Polyzonis set himself on fire in Greece
For some the hardship of the economic crisis in Greece has become too much to bear.
Last month, Apostolos Polyzonis set himself on fire on the steps of his bank. He was kept in hospital on life support for a week but survived.
He spoke to the BBC World Service's Tom Hagler, about what led him to this desperate act, and what he plans to do next.
