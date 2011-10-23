Media player
Libya's new rulers declare country liberated
Libya's transitional leaders declare national liberation before a huge, jubilant crowd in Benghazi, where the revolt against Gaddafi began.
Tens of thousands of people packed into Freedom Square to hear National Transitional Council (NTC) leader Mustafa Abdul Jalil speak
23 Oct 2011
