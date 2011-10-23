Mustafa Abdul Jalil
Libya's new rulers declare country liberated

Libya's transitional leaders declare national liberation before a huge, jubilant crowd in Benghazi, where the revolt against Gaddafi began.

Tens of thousands of people packed into Freedom Square to hear National Transitional Council (NTC) leader Mustafa Abdul Jalil speak

  • 23 Oct 2011
