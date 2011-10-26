Media player
CIA foiled Equatorial Guinea coup plot, says Simon Mann
It was the CIA that foiled an attempted coup in Equatorial Guinea seven years ago, according to former mercenary Simon Mann, who spent five years in African jails before being pardoned in 2009.
The BBC's security correspondent Frank Gardner reports on how the plot was foiled.
26 Oct 2011
