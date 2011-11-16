Video

A new film focusing on the lives of young disabled people in Mozambique has just had its UK premiere.

The documentary, called Body and Soul, follows three young people with disabilities living in the capital Maputo - showing the challenges and discrimination they face, but also their strength and determination to succeed.

It took the film's director Matthieu Bron - who is French, but spent 13 years living in Mozambique - more than three years to make.

He told BBC World Service why he decided to make the film.