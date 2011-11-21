Tahrir square protesters
More than 10 dead in Cairo protests

Thousands of protesters are still on the streets of the Egyptian capital, Cairo, after a weekend of violent clashes between demonstrators and security forces.

At least 11 people have been reported dead and hundreds more have been injured, and police have used tear gas and rubber bullets to try to disperse the crowds.

Protesters fear the army is not working towards handing over power to an elected government.

Will Grant reports.

  • 21 Nov 2011