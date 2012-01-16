Video

Ellen Johnson Sirleaf is being sworn in for another six years as Liberia's president even though when she first came to power in 2006 she said she would serve for a single term.

The 73 year old made a u-turn after stating that six years was not enough to tackle Liberia's post war challenges.

The 20-year civil war left the country in a ruinous state but not everyone is convinced she is the best person to affect a turnaround.

In Monrovia, BBC correspondent Jonathan Paye-Layleh asked the former economist and banker what her top priorities will be.

For more African news from the BBC download the Africa Today podcast.