South African president, Jacob Zuma
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Jacob Zuma: 'We must boost job creation'

South African president Jacob Zuma has given the annual state of the nation address in Cape Town.

He told his country of plans to develop a massive infrastructure program and create jobs, in a nation hit hard by the global recession.

Karen Allen reports from Cape Town.

  • 10 Feb 2012
Go to next video: Zuma calls for a 'better Africa'