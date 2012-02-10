Media player
Jacob Zuma: 'We must boost job creation'
South African president Jacob Zuma has given the annual state of the nation address in Cape Town.
He told his country of plans to develop a massive infrastructure program and create jobs, in a nation hit hard by the global recession.
Karen Allen reports from Cape Town.
10 Feb 2012
