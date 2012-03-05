Video

In recent months the Somali militant group, al-Shabab, has been severely weakened.

The group has become increasingly unpopular in Somalia.

That is partly because of its strict interpretation of Islamic law, including severe punishments like beheadings, but also because of its poor handling of the recent famine when it banned aid agencies.

Its stronghold of Baidoa was recently captured by Ethiopian troops fighting alongside Somali soldiers.

The BBC's East Africa Correspondent, Will Ross, was one of the first journalists into Baidoa following its fall.