Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
A cappella music with a Ghanaian twist
The Shepherds, an a cappella group from Ghana, formed whilst its members were in secondary school many years ago.
After a decade they went their separate ways but reunited a year ago and have since then been performing around the capital, Accra, at various venues.
Now they are preparing to release a new recording.
BBC Africa's Jenny Horrocks met them in Accra and chatted with them about their passion for singing a cappella with a Ghanaian twist.
For more African news from the BBC download the Africa Today podcast.
-
15 Mar 2012
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window