Guinea clashes
Clashes at Guinea opposition rally

Security forces clashed with opposition protesters in Guinea when over 1,000 demonstrators rallied in the capital, Conakry.

Opposition supporters have called for nationwide action to force President Alpha Conde to organise credible and transparent legislative polls in the summer.

Wendy Urquhart reports.

  • 18 Mar 2012