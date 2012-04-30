African Dream - Idris Nguepnang

Video

Cameroon's Idris Nguepnang is convinced that people do not go to his restaurants only for the food.

After all, the traditional dishes and drinks that he sells can be found probably cheaper on small roadside food stands in many parts of Yaounde, the capital of the West African country.

He believes that his customers keep coming because of the quality of the service his employees provide.

"It's not because we're poor or less rich than other people that we don't deserve service and quality, and it's not because we're rich that we need to spend a lot of money to afford service," he told the BBC series African Dream.

For more African news from the BBC download the Africa Today podcast.