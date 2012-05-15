The Afro-Norwegian singing group, Queendom, are set release their debut CD this week.

The all-female trio have been a mainstay of the Norwegian music scene for more than 10 years, acting in TV shows and writing books in between performing their music.

African music has travelled around the world through the diaspora, but new music from Norway's African community has not received as much exposure.

BBC Africa's Steve Vickers met them at the Harare International Festival of the Arts in Zimbabwe and asked them about finding their African identities in Norway.