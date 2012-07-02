Media player
Protesters ransack election commission headquarters in Libya
Protesters in Benghazi have ransacked the region's electoral authority headquarters in a protest against the proposed division of power.
Pro-autonomy leaders said the protesters wanted a fairer distribution of seats in the new parliament to give a balance between the east and west.
Libya is to elect a new parliament on 7 July, in the first democratic polls since the ousting of Muammar Gaddafi.
Julie Peacock reports.
02 Jul 2012
