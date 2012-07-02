Benghazi electoral authority headquarters
Protesters ransack election commission headquarters in Libya

Protesters in Benghazi have ransacked the region's electoral authority headquarters in a protest against the proposed division of power.

Pro-autonomy leaders said the protesters wanted a fairer distribution of seats in the new parliament to give a balance between the east and west.

Libya is to elect a new parliament on 7 July, in the first democratic polls since the ousting of Muammar Gaddafi.

Julie Peacock reports.

