A man putting a voting form in a ballot box
Libya election: Voting comes to an end

Libyans have been voting in their first free national election for 60 years.

They are selecting a temporary assembly which will have the task of picking a cabinet and a prime minister.

Overall turnout has been described as high, with voters choosing their first government since Col Gaddafi came to power in 1969.

Wyre Davis reports.

  • 07 Jul 2012
