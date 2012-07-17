Ndileka Mandela in front of picture of Nelson Mandela
Nelson Mandela's granddaughter pays tribute on his 94th birthday

Nelson Mandela's 94th birthday on Wednesday is being marked by people across the world.

The elder statesman of South African politics is now retired and spends his time surrounded by his family.

His granddaughter Ndileka spoke to BBC reporter Milton Nkosi at an exhibition of photographs in Johannesburg, celebrating Mandela's life.

