Video

Officials from the Cameroon Olympic team have asked for help in finding seven of their athletes who have gone missing.

The competitors - five boxers, a swimmer and a female football player - have not been seen since last weekend.

They all have visas which allow them to stay in the UK for up to six months.

Mark Adams of the International Olympic committee said the situation was being watched.

Jackie Brock-Doyle of London 2012 added: ''Right now, they haven't done anything wrong''.