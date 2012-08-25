Procession in Oshoon
Nigeria river festival begins

Hundreds of people have gathered to worship Yoruba gods in Nigeria's south-western state of Osun as part of the annual river festival.

Oshun is a revered deity in the region where people from across Nigeria and further afield make the journey every August.

The celebrations are becoming so well-known that it is now becoming more than just a religious event, as Tomi Oladipo reports.

