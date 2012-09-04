Video

The rise to fame of South African songwriter, poet and singer Zahara has been something to behold.

She released her debut album Loliwe in 2011 and within 72 hours the first issue was sold out. Within 13 days it went platinum and after 17 days it went double platinum, selling more than 100,000 copies in her native country.

Zahara, who is now considered the artist with the best selling record in the history of African music, recently sang at Wembley Arena in London for the "Africa Unplugged" event.

But when the BBC Africa's David Amanor asked her about her greatest moment so far, she said it was singing for Nelson Mandela.

For more African news from the BBC download the Africa Today podcast.