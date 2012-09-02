Media player
Thousands of Ethiopians attend Meles Zenawi burial
Thousands of people have been attending the state funeral in Addis Ababa of Ethiopia's long-serving Prime Minister Meles Zenawi, who died last month.
Dozens of foreign leaders and dignitaries, including at least 20 African presidents, were present.
Noel Mwakugu reports from Addis Ababa.
