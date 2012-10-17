Video

DR Congo's Mulele Matondo Afrika played for many years the contagious dance music from his native country and Zimbabwe, where he also lived.

But he spent the last two years recording an album, Prophecy, which has strong political and social messages. He says it is 'conscious music'.

In it, he criticises, among others, Rwanda's President Paul Kagame and DR Congo's Joseph Kabila.

At the same time, he defends the legacy of Burkina Faso's Thomas Sankara, killed 25 years ago in a coup led by the current President, Blaise Compaore.

The Congolese artist told the BBC Africa's David Amanor why his music has changed in such a radical way.

