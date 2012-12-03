Media player
Uhuru Kenyatta and William Ruto confirm Kenyan alliance
Two bitter political rivals in Kenya facing trial at the International Criminal Court have confirmed their alliance for next year's election.
Deputy Prime Minister Uhuru Kenyatta and former minister William Ruto addressed thousands of supporters in western Kenya to seal their pact.
The ICC has indicted the two over the violence that hit Kenya after the disputed 2007 elections.
Their case is due to start after the March election.
Sophie Ikenye reports
03 Dec 2012
