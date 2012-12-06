Video

Nigerian singer Lola Rae, 21, is enjoying success with not one, but two singles at the moment.

Watch My Ting Go is a dance track which celebrates the different shapes and sizes of African women, and the way they move.

"The feedback has been amazing from across Africa," says the diminutive Nigerian, whose other single entitled High, has had more positive feedback from the UK and US markets.

She came to London at 16 and joined a dance group called Mr Cool. The troupe also sang, and Lola's voice was singled out when they appeared on the TV talent show, Britain's Got Talent.

She told BBC Africa's Jenny Horrocks that she loves the Afro-pop genre and wants to create a new fresh sound which appeals to younger women.

