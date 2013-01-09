Wildlife conservationists walking alongside an orphaned rhino
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

South Africa opens rhino orphanage to save species

2012 was a brutal year for the rhino population in South Africa. 633 deaths were recorded, a record number that has alarmed conservationists.

Poachers kill rhinos for their horns and often leave orphaned calves behind.

But there are people willing to help protect these vulnerable creatures.

Nomsa Maseko visited the world's first rhino orphanage.

  • 09 Jan 2013