Amenas natural gas field in the eastern central region of Algeria
Islamist militants abduct foreigners in Algeria

Algerian security officials say two people have been killed and several foreigners abducted in an attack on a gas facility near In Amenas in the east of the country.

Islamist militants allied to Al-Qaeda in the Islamic Maghreb (AQIM) have said they carried out the attack.

The BBC's security correspondent Frank Gardner reports.

  • 16 Jan 2013