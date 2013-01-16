Media player
Islamist militants abduct foreigners in Algeria
Algerian security officials say two people have been killed and several foreigners abducted in an attack on a gas facility near In Amenas in the east of the country.
Islamist militants allied to Al-Qaeda in the Islamic Maghreb (AQIM) have said they carried out the attack.
The BBC's security correspondent Frank Gardner reports.
16 Jan 2013
