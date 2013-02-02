Media player
Mali: Where do Tuareg fit in the future?
France's President Francois Hollande has been given a warm welcome by Malians on a visit to the recently recaptured city of Timbuktu,
But he warned it would be wrong to assume the conflict is over.
The events of the past year have led to a new divide between the nomadic Tuareg of the desert in the north and the rest of the country, and the UN says they are now at risk of reprisals.
So who are the Tuareg, and where do they fit in Mali's future?
Mike Wooldridge explains.
02 Feb 2013
