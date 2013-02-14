Video

South African Paralympic athlete Oscar Pistorius is facing a murder charge after his girlfriend Reeva Steenkamp was shot dead at his home in Pretoria.

Police said Mr Pistorius, 26, was at a local police station, adding that a friend of his was killed at his home.

They confirmed a 26-year-old man would appear in court charged with murder on Friday. South African police do not name suspects until they appear in court.

BBC Africa's Nick Ericsson told Zinab Badawi that Mr Pistorius's home lies within an upmarket, gated community.