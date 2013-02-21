Hilton Botha
Pistorius detective faces attempted murder charges, police confirm

The South African detective leading the Oscar Pistorius inquiry is facing seven charges of attempted murder, police have confirmed.

Detective Hilton Botha, who faced fierce questioning at Mr Pistorius's bail hearing, was allegedly involved in a shooting two years ago.

South African Police Service spokesman Brigadier Neville Malila said that charges against Mr Botha had been reinstated on Wednesday.

