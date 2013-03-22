Media player
DR Congo's Bosco Ntaganda in ICC custody
Congolese war crimes suspect Bosco Ntaganda has left Rwanda and is on the way to The Hague in the custody of the International Criminal Court.
Gen Ntaganda, a key figure in the conflict in eastern DR Congo, surrendered to the US embassy in Kigali on Monday.
The ICC has charged him with 10 counts of war crimes and crimes against humanity, which Gen Ntaganda denies.
ICC chief prosecutor Fatou Bensouda said: "This is a good day for victims. I think they can look forward to justice taking its course".
22 Mar 2013
