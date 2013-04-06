Media player
Nelson Mandela discharged from South Africa hospital
Nelson Mandela has been discharged from hospital after treatment for pneumonia, South Africa's government has said.
In a statement it said there had been "a sustained and gradual improvement in his general condition".
The 94-year-old was admitted on 27 March for a recurring infection of the lungs and had fluid drained from them.
Andrew Harding reports.
06 Apr 2013
