Nelson Mandela discharged from South Africa hospital

Nelson Mandela has been discharged from hospital after treatment for pneumonia, South Africa's government has said.

In a statement it said there had been "a sustained and gradual improvement in his general condition".

The 94-year-old was admitted on 27 March for a recurring infection of the lungs and had fluid drained from them.

  • 06 Apr 2013
