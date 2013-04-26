Africa Beats: DR Congo's Jupiter

Video

It has taken him 30 years to produce his first album, and almost as long to make a name for himself on the world stage.

But it is happening now for Jupiter Bokondji, 48. Last year, he was part of the ground-breaking Africa Express which took music from the continent around the UK by train.

Jupiter, and his band, Okwess International, have moved beyond the rhumba for which the Democratic Republic of Congo is so famous and are mining the rich and relatively untapped world of the country's traditional music.

Their album, Hotel Univers, is being released in May 2013, and combines funk with deep Congolese roots.

