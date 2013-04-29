Media player
Mandela 'in good shape and in good spirits', says Jacob Zuma
South African President Jacob Zuma has described visiting Nelson Mandela at his home in Johannesburg.
The 94-year-old was discharged from hospital just over three weeks ago after treatment for a recurring lung infection.
Video footage shows the former leader looking frail and withdrawn, but Mr Zuma said the two men had some conversation, shook hands and even smiled.
29 Apr 2013
