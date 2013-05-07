A cat in a veterinary surgery
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Vets give music therapy to relax animals

A chain of vets in Leeds has started playing music to animals in an attempt to get them to relax.

Cats and dogs are played specially recorded classical music before surgery.

The therapy is based on advice from a psycho-acoustic expert in America as Olivia Richwald reports.

  • 07 May 2013