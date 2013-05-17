The BBC's Anne Soy reports from Mogadishu
Mogadishu streetlights 'have changed our lives'

After years of conflict, it can be difficult to imagine the people of Mogadishu enjoying a nightlife.

Thanks to improved security and street lighting, the Somali capital has been transformed from a war-zone to a place where people can venture out without fear.

Anne Soy shows the city's nightlife for the first time in 20 years.

