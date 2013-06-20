Smoke inside Erias Lukwago's vehicle
Uganda: Kampala mayor hospitalised after 'tear gas' incident

The mayor of the Ugandan capital Kampala says he has been beaten by police who fired rubber bullets to disperse crowds of his supporters.

Erias Lukwago, who is an opponent of the Ugandan president, Yoweri Museveni, said he collapsed after tear gas was thrown into his vehicle.

