A group of Pretoria residents sing for Nelson Mandela
'Songs of praise' for Nelson Mandela

The South African government says former President Nelson Mandela's medical condition remains unchanged.

Mr Mandela, 94, has been in a Pretoria hospital since 8 June being treated for a recurring lung infection, and his condition became critical on Sunday.

As South Africa prays for the health of its former president, crowds have been gathering outside the hospital with some singing and chanting his name.

Gabriel Gatehouse reports from Pretoria.

  • 25 Jun 2013
