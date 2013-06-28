Video

The United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, Navi Pillay, has condemned Nigeria's same-sex marriage bill which sets prison terms of up to 14 years.

The bill, which was approved by Nigeria's lawmakers last month but has yet to be signed into law by President Goodluck Jonathan, also states that any person involved in gay clubs or organisations "shall be liable to a term of 10 years imprisonment."

It is already illegal to have gay sex in the country and homosexuals say they often suffer abuse.

Navi Pillay was taking questions from around the world on the BBC's World Have Your Say programme.

