Nelson Mandela's boots
The tale of Nelson Mandela's boots

On 11 January 1962, Nelson Mandela secretly left South Africa to travel around the continent and drum up support for the African National Congress.

He visited 14 countries, including Tanzania - where he left behind a pair of his boots.

Vicky Swai recounts the story of how she kept the boots for 33 years.

  • 06 Dec 2013