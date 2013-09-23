Smoke rising from Westgate Shopping Mall in Nairobi
Nairobi Westgate Mall shooting: "How my son saved us"

Sunil Sachdeva was working in his orthodontic practice on the 4th floor of Westgate Shopping Mall in Nairobi when it came under attack by militants.

In an interview with Evan Davis for BBC Radio 4's Today programme, he describes how his son entered the Kenyan shopping centre to save the lives of 23 people who were hiding in his father's surgery.

