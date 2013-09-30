Nairobi's Asian Muslim community join hands for a human chain around the Westgate mall
Nairobi's Asian Muslim community joined hands to make a human chain around the outside of Nairobi's Westgate shopping mall on Sunday.

They prayed for the victims of the attack on the shopping centre and held a minute's silence.

The number of people unaccounted for after the Westgate shopping centre attack has gone down from 61 to 39, the Kenyan Red Cross says.

