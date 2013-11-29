Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Nigeria scarred by Boko Haram attacks
Government forces have been battling Boko Haram since 2009 when the Islamist group began its violent campaign.
Kano is the commercial hub of the north, and has not been spared from brutal attacks, with a series of explosions in March still worrying the people of the ancient city.
Tomi Oladipo reports.
-
29 Nov 2013
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window