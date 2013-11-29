Burnt buses
Nigeria scarred by Boko Haram attacks

Government forces have been battling Boko Haram since 2009 when the Islamist group began its violent campaign.

Kano is the commercial hub of the north, and has not been spared from brutal attacks, with a series of explosions in March still worrying the people of the ancient city.

Tomi Oladipo reports.

