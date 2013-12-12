Video

At least 20 people in one village in Madagascar have died in an outbreak of the bubonic plague.

The International Committee of the Red Cross first issued warnings in October that the island was at risk of an epidemic of the disease, which is spread by fleas and rats.

Gaelle Borgia, a freelance journalist in Madagascar, told BBC Radio 5 live's Up All Night: "They go and see witch doctors... and they think they can cure the disease."

"They need to go to medical centres and be tested with a rapid diagnostic test but some people in isolated regions are... illiterate so they don't know they are infected."