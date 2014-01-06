Media player
African farming could be 'big business', says World Bank
Agriculture in Africa could be big business by 2030 if farmers are given more support, according to the World Bank.
A number of projects are already underway across the continent to help farmers make the most of their land and some are already showing signs of success.
Wendy Urquhart reports.
06 Jan 2014
