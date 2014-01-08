Ghana's Ebo Taylor is regaining international recognition for his music several decades after he wrote the songs. He started off with highlife but then got down with Afro-funk.

In his time, he has played with all the greats including Nigerian Afrobeat star Fela Kuti.

As he celebrates his 78th birthday, he is touring with his band.

Our Nigeria correspondent Will Ross caught up with him in Lagos where they spoke about old times.

