Video

Dramatic footage shows the moment a BBC camera crew were caught up in an ambush which killed a senior army general.

BBC correspondent Alastair Leithead and cameraman Jack Garland were travelling in a convoy from the South Sudanese capital Juba to Bor, in the country's oil fields, when soldiers came under attack on Sunday.

Government troops and rebels have both been trying to gain as much ground as possible before direct peace talks get underway in Ethiopia.