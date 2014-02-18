Media player
Video
Village torn apart by conflict in the Central African Republic
In the Central African Republic, villages are emptying as Muslims flee to nearby Chad for safety.
They are under attack from a Christian militia, the anti-balaka, who say they are taking revenge for atrocities committed against their communities by Muslims.
The residents of the village of Boboua have tried to keep their community safe from harm, but the conflict has now reached even there, as Andrew Harding reports.
18 Feb 2014
