Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni signs anti-gay bill
Uganda's president has signed into law a bill toughening penalties for gay people and criminalising those who do not report them.
At the signing of the law, Yoweri Museveni claimed that "since nature is the main cause of homosexuality, then society can do something about it to discourage the trend".
US President Barack Obama has cautioned the bill would be a backward step.
-
24 Feb 2014
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/world-africa-26328735/ugandan-president-yoweri-museveni-signs-anti-gay-billRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window