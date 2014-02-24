Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni signs anti-gay bill

Uganda's president has signed into law a bill toughening penalties for gay people and criminalising those who do not report them.

At the signing of the law, Yoweri Museveni claimed that "since nature is the main cause of homosexuality, then society can do something about it to discourage the trend".

US President Barack Obama has cautioned the bill would be a backward step.

  • 24 Feb 2014
Go to next video: Uganda president signs anti-gay law